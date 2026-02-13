Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

I first met HK Edgerton at a Sons of Confederate Veterans gathering in Asheville. He gave a speech about his March Across Dixie. It was wonderful. His brother, who ran security for him, also spoke. His mother, who introduced herself as the staunchest Southern Belle you would ever meet (I believe those were her words, but something along those lines). It was a great evening. The next morning, we all arose to find that our vehicles had been vandalized in the motel parking lot. My fairly new Red Rebel Ranger had acid poured on all the windows of my truck and the camper shell. HK came out and tried to help me wipe some of the liquid off where it was still foaming and luckily the driver's side was clear enough to be able to drive back to VA. The back camper glass had "racist f***" in huge letters. He found a cardboard box, cut it up and helped me duct tape it over the vile words. He also gave me a Confederate Battle Flag! HK was a lovely gentleman and I ran into him at several more events. May he rest in peace. Meeting him and other wonderful people trying to save our Southern history is what I like to remember about that event. It was an expensive attack for many of us and an eye opener to the fact that Ashville had been invaded by liberal lunatics. And, of course, motel video showed the usual suspects...young White brainwashed female leftists and their feral black boyfriends. But God Bless HK Edgerton. I was privileged to meet him. Thank you for posting this as I had no idea. I know HK was given a beautiful and memorable service.

