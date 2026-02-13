(Southern Legal Resource Center) - We buried HK Monday (2-2-26) at the State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, NC . I saw his casket lowered into the ground on the edge of the cemetery. I would be happy to show anyone wanting to visit his grave where it is.

My next to last visit with HK, he told me that he hoped the Secretary of War would speed up the return of the Reconciliation Memorial to Arlington before America’s 250th Birthday. What a great way to honor HK’s memory that would be!

So while you are calling your Senators & Congressman, tell them about HK’s wish’ to pass on to the Trump Administration & especially the Secretary of War, that the American People want the Reconciliation Memorial back up in Arlington, by 04 JUL 2026.

