A Beginner’s Guide to Water Bath Canning Dill Pickles

(I luvs my sweet pickles and my peppers :) - DD)

(Jake Martin, Modern Exodus) - Are you ready to embark on a delicious and rewarding adventure in the world of home canning? Look no further! In this post, we will take you through the process of water bath canning, specifically focusing on making mouthwatering dill pickles from fresh farm-grown cucumbers. Get ready to savor the tangy, crispy goodness of your very own homemade pickles all year round!

Equipment:

Before we get into the canning process, let’s make sure you have all the necessary equipment to make your dill pickles a reality. It’s easier than you might think! Here’s what you’ll need:

1. Large stockpot or canning pot: A pot that’s deep enough to completely immerse your canning jars in water.

2. Canning jars with lids and bands: Choose pint-sized jars for dill pickles, ensuring they are free from cracks or chips. Lids and bands should be new or in excellent condition to ensure a proper seal.

3. Jar lifter: A specialized…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge , Today in Southern History , and at the FreeArkansas News

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight