Wreaths Across America at the Texas State Cemetery with the Sons of Confederate Veterans

Join the Texas Division, Sons of Confederate Veterans, as we honor and remember the more than 2,200 Confederate veterans buried in the Texas State Cemetery. Each December, Wreaths Across America places wreaths on the graves of veterans across the nation—and this year, you can help ensure that every Confederate soldier in the Texas State Cemetery is honored.

From Texas Generals to the men of the Austin Confederate Home, these veterans’ stories and sacrifices deserve to be remembered. A wreath is more than greenery—it is a symbol of gratitude and respect, a reminder that their service is not forgotten. For just $17, you can sponsor a wreath that will be placed by volunteers on December 12, 2025.

Sponsor a wreath today: www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/TX1603 Help us make sure no veteran is ever forgotten.

