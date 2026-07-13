Local SCV Honors Confederate Veterans in West Monroe

(The Ouachita Citizen) - The Northeast Brigade of the Louisiana Division Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) held a Confederate Memorial Day service on June 13 in West Monroe.

The SCV honored the Confederate dead buried at Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.

Gen. Stephen D. Lee, commander of the United Confederate Veterans left a “Charge” for the SCV. The service was part of honoring that appeal.

Maj. Jordan H. Flournoy was the main feature of the program.

According to Adjutant Jon R. McKinnie of Camp 1971, Maj. Flournoy was born on Feb. 25, 1826 in Caldwell County, Ky. and was raised in Paducah. Seeking opportunities in the developing south, he came to Louisiana in 1849 and settled at Trenton. Here, he entered business with his brother, A. F. Flournoy, forming the firm of A. F. Flournoy & Company.

At the outbreak of the conflict, Maj. Flournoy enlisted as a private in Phillips’ Louisiana Cavalry. Following the unit’s disbandment in 1862, he joined Company E of the 17th Louisiana Infantry Regiment, commanded by Col. Robert Richardson (the second great uncle of incoming Northeast Brigade SCV Commander Tony Houston’s wife). Through diligence, leadership and faithful service, he rose from…

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