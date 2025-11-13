TNM Members Honor Juan Seguin at Historic Anniversary Celebration

When Stacey Pauley and Karl Gleim made the pilgrimage to Seguin on October 26, they carried with them the same reverence for Texas independence that has driven their monthly Alamo Memorial March in San Antonio. The Texas Nationalist Movement leaders joined approximately 150 Texans celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Juan Seguin statue dedication—honoring a hero whose story embodies the independent spirit that still burns in Texas hearts today.

The celebration at the Seguin Coliseum marked both the statue’s quarter-century milestone and the 219th birthday of Colonel Juan Nepomuceno Seguin, the Tejano leader who fought alongside Sam Houston at San Jacinto and served as mayor of San Antonio during the Republic of Texas era. For Pauley and Gleim, who organize TNM’s grassroots commemorative events throughout San Antonio, this wasn’t just a local celebration—it was a connection to the heritage that informs their modern independence movement.

“They made the pilgrimage to the Seguin event to pay their respects to a Texas hero and share the cultural aspect of the TNM’s mission,” explained TNM President Daniel Miller in describing the group’s participation. The five-member TNM delegation represented the organization’s commitment to honoring Texas’s sovereign heritage while building…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight