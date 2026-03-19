SRT & FOFF REPRESENTATIVES GIVE TEXAS HISTORY PRESENTATIONS DURING “HIGH HOLY DAYS OF TEXAS”!

(Montgomery County News) - The Lone Star Chapter of the Sons of the Republic of Texas, and the Friends of The Flag Foundation Board Member Representatives traveled to Cornell County to give a Texas History Flags presentation to the Woman’s Forum in Gatesville. Why Gatesville? SRT Officer/FOFF Board Member: MARSHALL BROWN is from there and also a member of the Cornell County Historical Commission, which is why he was invited to give this historical educational presentation. Renowned Historian on Texas Flags History: RON McANEAR traveled with him as part of the “Team Presentation”. Since we are now in the middle of the TEXAS HIGH HOLY DAYS of TEXAS HISTORY it is important to know and remember the Texas Flags of our Republic of Texas! They had over 21 eager listener’s in attendance for that Presentation.

As Board Representatives of the FRIENDS OF THE FLAG FOUNDATION, of the Texas Historical Flags Park on the hill next to the Conroe Main Library, they also gave out over 30 TX Flag Books from the FOFF and information on the Texas Historical Flags Park at that same presentation.

Additionally during the Texas Historical Flags Park Weekend of the 190th Anniversary of TEXAS INDEPENDENCE, which was celebrated all over the Great State of Texas, but most significantly at the WASHINGTON ON THE BRAZOS-“WHERE TEXAS BECAME TEXAS”, and The TEXAS DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE was Signed 190 years ago!

The Lone Star Chapter of the Sons of the Republic of Texas attended, the Friends of the Flag Foundation also gave educational talks, as well as the Rebel Joan Of Arc 2721 Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which had their own booth filled with hand made Texas items and gave their own talks on Texas History. Many of the Rebel Joan Of Arc members of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, also give their service and volunteer time thru the…

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