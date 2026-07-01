Rebel Joan Of Arc, United Daughters of the Confederacy participates in San Augustine’s Heritage Days

(Montgomery County News) - Francis Cox Henderson was born on July 21, 1820, in Philadelphia, the daughter of John and Martha Cox. Her father was a merchant and President of the Lehigh Coal and Navigation Company. He later became its plenary agent in Europe.

From an early age her father recognized that her mind was restless and hungry for knowledge. When she was only nine, he moved her and her siblings to Europe so they could receive the kind of education he believed they deserved. Some people have commented that she was destined to become one of America’s most distinguished and interesting women.

By nineteen, her life changed forever. In Paris, she met James Pinckney Henderson. At the time he was envoy of the Republic of Texas. His work carried him between the courts of France and England, and she found herself drawn to his sense of purpose and the promise of a new land.

They were married in London in Saint George’s Chapel, Hanover Square on…

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