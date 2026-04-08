Sons of Confederate Veterans to Honor HK Edgerton at Historic Elm Springs

(HK Egerton Report) - Sons of Confederate Veterans Announce a Memorial Bench for HK Edgerton will be dedicated at the group’s May 2, 2026 “Pilgrimage” and Confederate Memorial Service…

Pilgrimage and Confederate Memorial Service

The SCV’s annual Pilgrimage and Confederate Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 2nd, at the General Headquarters of the SCV. Join us as we celebrate Confederate history with guest speaker Teresa Roane. We will also be dedicating a World War I monument to four Tennessee soldiers who gave their full measure of service to Tennessee and these United States during that war. Like so many other military men from the South, they had ancestors who fought for the South during the War for Southern Independence. This WWI monument was part of the Forrest Park/Plaza that was removed from Memphis and given to the SCV. The monument will be flanked by a flagpole flying the Tennessee flag and a commemorative sign explaining its origin and the reason for its display. Also, during Homecoming, we will dedicate the HK Edgerton Memorial Bench. Bring floral tributes, chairs, and picnic baskets, and enjoy your headquarters.

HK’s Memorial Fund: Please visit our website, www.scv.org, under the Donation tab, and donate to the HK Edgerton Memorial Fund. Your donations will fund HK’s Memorial Bench near the Forrest Plaza and his enrollment into the 21st Century Confederate Heroes project. Any funds raised above the amount needed will be divided between the Forrest Plaza Restoration effort and the Museum/Elm Springs fund. Individuals, camps, or organizations that donate to HK’s fund (regardless of the donation amount) will be listed in our 21st Century Confederate Heroes book as HK’s donors. We pray that God will keep HK’s memory alive as we continue the fight that HK fought so well.

God bless America, and God Save the South!

Walter D. (Donnie) Kennedy, C-i-C National SCV

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