Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Southern Vindicator's avatar
Southern Vindicator
1h

This Destiny Philips needs to put her head into some history books. Not those putrified Yankee versions that have rewritten our history to suit their agenda, but some REAL history books. She stated that the Confederate battle flag represents "symbols that carry a direct line to slavery and segregation". Hello, Miss Philips - it was the U.S. flag that flew over the New England slave ships, NOT a Confederate flag. The U.S. flag flew over slavery for more than 80 years, yet you people always put ALL the blame for slavery on the South and tie its symbols to slavery, while the Yankee slave traders and U.S. flag get a free pass. Well, we are fed up with your "high and mighty" attitude, and your looking down your noses at your betters. Stop your whining about Confederate symbols, and purge the Marxist indoctrination out of your heads with truth. The facts and truth are on our side, not yours. Learn them. We will all be better off once you do.

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