Confederate flags, Virginia middle schooler waved at a game

(Written from a leftist view, pretending to be neutral this article condescends about the “conversation” over the appropriateness Southern symbols while totally ignoring the fact that the Hurley team is known as the “Rebels” and has a Confederate officer mascot. Wonder why the writer would do that??? - DD)

(Destiny Phillips, Rolling Out) - A video taken at a basketball game in Buchanan County, Virginia, is drawing national attention after it showed a group of middle school students waving Confederate flags from the visiting team’s section. The students were from Hurley Middle School. The home team was Mountain Mission School, whose roster is predominantly Black.

What the video shows

The footage, which circulated widely on social media, captured Hurley students displaying Confederate flags and chanting during the game. The students were the visiting side. Mountain Mission School moved quickly to distance itself from the display, putting out a statement clarifying that no one connected to their school brought the flags onto campus. The school described its environment as Christ-centered and said divisive symbols have no place in it.

How the community responded to the Confederate flags

Reactions split almost immediately. Some parents of the Hurley students defended the display, framing the Confederate flag as a marker of regional pride and rebel heritage rather than a racial provocation. That argument did not hold for a large portion of the people who watched the video. Many pointed out that waving those flags in front of a predominantly Black team was not a…

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