Horror of Horrors, Middle Schoolers in Virginia Are Proud of Their Southern Heritage and Somebody Complained
Confederate flags, Virginia middle schooler waved at a game
Confederate flags, Virginia middle schooler waved at a game
(Written from a leftist view, pretending to be neutral this article condescends about the “conversation” over the appropriateness Southern symbols while totally ignoring the fact that the Hurley team is known as the “Rebels” and has a Confederate officer mascot. Wonder why the writer would do that??? - DD)
(Destiny Phillips, Rolling Out) - A video taken at a basketball game in Buchanan County, Virginia, is drawing national attention after it showed a group of middle school students waving Confederate flags from the visiting team’s section. The students were from Hurley Middle School. The home team was Mountain Mission School, whose roster is predominantly Black.
What the video shows
The footage, which circulated widely on social media, captured Hurley students displaying Confederate flags and chanting during the game. The students were the visiting side. Mountain Mission School moved quickly to distance itself from the display, putting out a statement clarifying that no one connected to their school brought the flags onto campus. The school described its environment as Christ-centered and said divisive symbols have no place in it.
How the community responded to the Confederate flags
Reactions split almost immediately. Some parents of the Hurley students defended the display, framing the Confederate flag as a marker of regional pride and rebel heritage rather than a racial provocation. That argument did not hold for a large portion of the people who watched the video. Many pointed out that waving those flags in front of a predominantly Black team was not a…
This Destiny Philips needs to put her head into some history books. Not those putrified Yankee versions that have rewritten our history to suit their agenda, but some REAL history books. She stated that the Confederate battle flag represents "symbols that carry a direct line to slavery and segregation". Hello, Miss Philips - it was the U.S. flag that flew over the New England slave ships, NOT a Confederate flag. The U.S. flag flew over slavery for more than 80 years, yet you people always put ALL the blame for slavery on the South and tie its symbols to slavery, while the Yankee slave traders and U.S. flag get a free pass. Well, we are fed up with your "high and mighty" attitude, and your looking down your noses at your betters. Stop your whining about Confederate symbols, and purge the Marxist indoctrination out of your heads with truth. The facts and truth are on our side, not yours. Learn them. We will all be better off once you do.