Inside Spartanburg group that flew Confederate flag on I-85

(The Post & Courier’s supposed ‘Expose`’ reads more like an advertisement to me! - DD)

(Conor Hughes, Post & Courier) - The wind is calm this autumn night, and the massive flag hangs limp as it begins its descent from atop the 120-foot pole.

At its base, Mike Weathers turns a winch. His wife, Teala, stands in the flatbed of a truck nearby, waiting, eyes cast upward. Alex Eubanks, an unlit cigar hanging from his mouth, adds the light of his smartphone to the car beams and display lights illuminating the work.

The banner’s obscured pattern matches the design emblazoned on Weathers and Eubanks’ denim button-ups: the Confederate Battle Flag, a symbol of the Southern military during the Civil War.

When the flag reaches the bottom of the pole — signs of long exposure to the elements now visible — Weathers unclips it, snap by snap, before bundling it into the back of the truck.

The three then replace it with an identical 20-by-30-foot flag they brought along, this one pristine and untouched by wind, rain and sun.

The small group works in a darkened clearing at the end of a long gravel road. Leafless oaks and looming pines surround them, giving a sense of seclusion.

But as the flag inches upward with every turn of the winch, it leaves the insulated group and moves closer to the wider world beyond the…

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