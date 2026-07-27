House Republicans pass defense bill, Keep base renaming and Arlington desecration measures

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(Politico) - The House narrowly passed its marquee $1.15 trillion defense policy bill largely along party lines Wednesday amid a bitter partisan divide over President Donald Trump’s conduct of the war against Iran and his push for a massive Pentagon spending boost.

Just six Democrats supported the annual National Defense Authorization Act, which House Republicans muscled through in a tight 216-212 vote. Those Democratic votes helped Republicans overcome seven defections from their own ranks.

The vote is a win for Trump, whose party endorsed a large portion of his defense plans. It’s also a win for Speaker Mike Johnson, who overcame GOP unrest by steering the bill to the right on the House floor. But in doing so, Republicans ensured they wouldn’t be able to count on the support of most Democrats, who were already unlikely to back pro-Trump policies.

The final bill includes a variety of conservative provisions aimed at solidifying GOP support — including renaming the Department of Defense to the Department of War, blocking coverage for gender-affirming care and making it easier for troops to carry their personal firearms on military bases.

Republican leaders also attached their election overhaul backed by Trump, known as the SAVE America Act, at the behest of

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