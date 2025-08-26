How About You Just Put It Back? (NC)
NC Appeals Court hearing case about donation of Pitt County’s Confederate monument
Controversy surrounding the removal of the Confederate monument from the Pitt County courthouse property in 2020 continues to this day, with the North Carolina Appeals Court hearing a case involving the monument on Thursday.
After its removal, the county voted to donate it to a nonprofit in 2024. It was a move that sparked outrage from the Sons of Confederate Veterans group.
“I’m very brokenhearted about it,” said member of the group, Marcus Karachaun. “I feel like it needs to go exactly where it came from.”
The group decided to file a lawsuit against Pitt County to stop the donation of the monument. That lawsuit was dismissed by a judge last year.
The group appealed that motion to dismiss and the Appeals Court heard the case Thursday without oral arguments. As of this story, a county attorney says they are waiting to learn the court’s decision.
WITN talked to a U.S. Army veteran who says the monument offends him not only as a black man, but as someone who fought for this country.
“I think about my ancestors. My grandfather, my great-grandfather, they were disrespected,” African American veteran, Dwight Lawler explained. “That statue disrespects all black people.”
The Sons of Confederate Veterans say those who are offended are misguided because…
This black veteran is "offended" because the wrong side controls the narrative, which is a 160 year old lie slandering our Confederate ancestors (his as well), and saying the War was fought over slavery. He "fought for this country". Well, I'm about to step on a lot of toes here, but for him to have "fought for our country", he would have had to been in the War of 1812 because that is the last LEGITIMATE war the U.S. fought in. This is not to disparage those who have served in our military. Our veterans have served with honor and bravery, but have been lied to. Not only have we been lied to about The War of Northern Aggression, but about every war since then as well. Our government lies profusely. Why would anyone believe that the lies have not continued after Lincoln's illegal war? Its lies are indoctrinated into generations of Americans which is why we have been experiencing this cultural genocide against all things Southern and Confederate for a number of years now.
Can we "turn this ship around"? I don't know, but it is up to each one of us who does know the truth to pass it along and try to educate the ignorant. Academia and the media will only continue with the lies. One has to have an open mind and be willing to listen and learn for this to turn around. Unfortunately, too many are closed-minded and too willing to continue down the road of ignorance and Kool-Aid guzzling. We must answer back when we hear our ancestors and history being slandered. This is something I have been doing for well over 20 years and have hundreds of letters to prove it. Has it done any good? Honestly, I do not know. But at least the seed of truth has been planted in many, many heads, and my mission continues. I owe it to those who fought to prevent the mess we are living through today. Our Confederate ancestors were right. We are their voice. Let us never be silent.
Jeff Paulk
Oklahoma Division Commander
Sons of Confederate Veterans
