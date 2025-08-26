Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

unreconstructed
9h

This black veteran is "offended" because the wrong side controls the narrative, which is a 160 year old lie slandering our Confederate ancestors (his as well), and saying the War was fought over slavery. He "fought for this country". Well, I'm about to step on a lot of toes here, but for him to have "fought for our country", he would have had to been in the War of 1812 because that is the last LEGITIMATE war the U.S. fought in. This is not to disparage those who have served in our military. Our veterans have served with honor and bravery, but have been lied to. Not only have we been lied to about The War of Northern Aggression, but about every war since then as well. Our government lies profusely. Why would anyone believe that the lies have not continued after Lincoln's illegal war? Its lies are indoctrinated into generations of Americans which is why we have been experiencing this cultural genocide against all things Southern and Confederate for a number of years now.

Can we "turn this ship around"? I don't know, but it is up to each one of us who does know the truth to pass it along and try to educate the ignorant. Academia and the media will only continue with the lies. One has to have an open mind and be willing to listen and learn for this to turn around. Unfortunately, too many are closed-minded and too willing to continue down the road of ignorance and Kool-Aid guzzling. We must answer back when we hear our ancestors and history being slandered. This is something I have been doing for well over 20 years and have hundreds of letters to prove it. Has it done any good? Honestly, I do not know. But at least the seed of truth has been planted in many, many heads, and my mission continues. I owe it to those who fought to prevent the mess we are living through today. Our Confederate ancestors were right. We are their voice. Let us never be silent.

Jeff Paulk

Oklahoma Division Commander

Sons of Confederate Veterans

David Sweatt
4h

