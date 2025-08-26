NC Appeals Court hearing case about donation of Pitt County’s Confederate monument

Controversy surrounding the removal of the Confederate monument from the Pitt County courthouse property in 2020 continues to this day, with the North Carolina Appeals Court hearing a case involving the monument on Thursday.

After its removal, the county voted to donate it to a nonprofit in 2024. It was a move that sparked outrage from the Sons of Confederate Veterans group.

“I’m very brokenhearted about it,” said member of the group, Marcus Karachaun. “I feel like it needs to go exactly where it came from.”

The group decided to file a lawsuit against Pitt County to stop the donation of the monument. That lawsuit was dismissed by a judge last year.

The group appealed that motion to dismiss and the Appeals Court heard the case Thursday without oral arguments. As of this story, a county attorney says they are waiting to learn the court’s decision.

WITN talked to a U.S. Army veteran who says the monument offends him not only as a black man, but as someone who fought for this country.

“I think about my ancestors. My grandfather, my great-grandfather, they were disrespected,” African American veteran, Dwight Lawler explained. “That statue disrespects all black people.”

The Sons of Confederate Veterans say those who are offended are misguided because…

