Certifiable Madness In The White House

(The Militant Jeffersonian) - The Yankee myth-makers have woven a tapestry of lies for over a century and a half, elevating Abraham Lincoln to the status of a saintly emancipator whose so-called melancholy tempered him into a paragon of leadership.

But peel back this veneer of Northern propaganda, the convicted illusion of his Apotheosis and the truth reveals a monstrous figure: a certifiably insane tyrant, ravaged by hereditary lunacy, suicidal rages, and a profound emotional barrenness that rendered him unfit for any position of authority, let alone the Presidency.

Far from forging greatness, Lincoln’s mental derangement fueled a vindictive, rash, and destructive reign, marked by Unconstitutional overreach, genocidal warfare against the Sovereign South, and a blatant disregard for the Republic’s Foundational Principles.

This was no resilient leader; he was an ill-tempered curmudgeon, a filthy-minded liar whose decisions were as erratic as his moods, leading to the suspension of habeas corpus, the suppression of free speech, and the unleashing of total war on innocent States exercising their Constitutional Right to Secession.

Even his closest confidants, family members, and political foes openly decried his instability, questioning his capacity for…

