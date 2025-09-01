How the antifa movement has metastasized
“Not a militia,” Biden insisted, amid more than 100 consecutive nights of antifa-led attacks on federal property, police precincts, and downtown businesses in Portland, Oregon.
Antifa, short for antifascist, is indeed an extremist ideology, a blend of anarcho-communist beliefs opposed to adversaries and policies perceived as “fascist.” However, its left-wing teachings have incited self-identified members to assemble, form factions, and commit crimes in the name of so-called “antifascist” activism.
As Democrats and liberal media outlets downplay the threat of antifa militancy by portraying antifa as a right-wing bogeyman, this nationwide movement is growing in numbers and evolving into high-level criminal operations.
The rise of American antifa
With origins in interwar Europe, the political phenomenon known as antifa was born out of a “red united front” against Nazi Germany’s regime. In 1932, the German Communist Party established a new paramilitary unit, Antifaschistische Aktion, “Antifascist Action,” to serve as foot soldiers in…
Antifa is just a BLM knockoff; in other words, the shock troops of the Democrat and communist Party. Funded by George Soros & son, the Communist Party of the USA, and the Democrat Party ( but I repeat myself when I say Democrat and communist).
Antifags have always been violent Marxist foot soldiers