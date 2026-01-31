Murders Down, Gun Ownership Thrives, But THEY’ll Find a Way.

(AmmoLand) - Establishment media is all abuzz about how homicides in the U.S. plummeted last year by more than 20 percent from the previous year—the single-largest one-year drop on record, according to CBS News—while overlooking the fact this happened at a time when American gun ownership is at its highest level, ever.

Back on Jan. 15, the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) reported, based on 2023 data, “The estimated total number of firearms in civilian possession from 1990–2023 is 506.1 million (emphasis added),” and the smart money would bet on there being millions more now.

The announcement coincided with the 2025 Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show in Las Vegas, where even more firearms commerce occurred and scores of new firearms were introduced, which will result in even more sales in 2026.

This raises an important question: How are the gun prohibition lobbying groups, even with the backing of billionaires who can buy lots of slick publicity, going to talk their way out of this?

After all, for decades anti-gunners have declared repeatedly—and found themselves immediately and unquestionably quoted by the very same press establishment now bragging up the reduced murder figures—that more guns in private hands would guarantee…

