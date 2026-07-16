The Communist Art of Accusation as Punishment

(I saw a very good friend and stalwart Southern conservative in my state’s legislature destroyed by a avalanche of lies using this tactic. BTW it was not leftist dems. It was Arkansas RINOs in cooperation with a compliant lib press. - DD)

(Croaky Caiman) - We now see a phenomenon in modern politics that should be odd in conservative discourse.

Conservatives, who can recite the names of Soviet defectors and who might even quote Solzhenitsyn from memory, suddenly develop historical amnesia the moment the tactics become politically inconvenient.

We remember the Berlin Wall.

We remember the gulags.

We remember the tanks.

What we tend to forget is that the communist secret police preferred paperwork to bullets whenever possible.

Bullets create martyrs.

Paper creates doubt.

And doubt is considerably cheaper.

The Favorite Weapon of the Secret Police

If you had wandered into Warsaw during the height of communist Poland, you might have imagined the greatest threat to the regime was a strike.

Or a protest.

Or maybe an underground newspaper.

The regime had other concerns.

A priest.

Not because he possessed an army.

But because he possessed…

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