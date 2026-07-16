Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
2h

I was raised to hate communism but that’s not Russia anymore which is the last stronghold of Christendom but china and if they had any sense we would get together with Russia and we could get real peace

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