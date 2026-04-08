We graphed it.

(Red State Secession) - What’s the most conservative state? Only a review of hundreds of laws can answer that, because election results only tell you how easily the GOP wins elections in your state, not how conservative your state laws are. Fortunately, that was done by a couple of libertarians using 2022 data. We modified their “personal freedom” index to show conservatism instead. We also updated the abortion status to 2026. We did not modify their “economic freedom” index, because it is the same as economic conservatism, fiscal & regulatory.

So what’s the reddest red state? Could be Arkansas or Florida, depending on whether social or economic conservatism is more important to you in state law. Just because your state votes very Republican, doesn’t mean your state’s law will be very conservative. Hardly any voters have seen an evaluation of their states’ thousands of laws, so the Alaska, Montana, Utah & Nevada GOP’s failure isn’t well known.

Wyoming, North Dakota, & West Virginia hardly have any Dems in their state legislatures, yet they’re weak on delivering…

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