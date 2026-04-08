Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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The Jurist's avatar
The Jurist
1h

All states are RED. People should stop denying that.

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
36m

Definitely if not dark red it’s close but it’s the machines like Stalin said it’s who counts the votes so you should have states with machines and how many days weeks months to count to win instead of paper ballots and same day results

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