The Left Didn’t Win the Blue Wall...They Built It

(Capt. Seth Keshel) - I was texting with a friend of mine from Washington yesterday, and his demeanor was markedly different from his normal, optimistic self. He, one of the finest patriots I’ve met, was updating me on all the legislative carnage the Democrats running the state are busy moving forward, and said:

I don’t see any path out of this, WA State overall will keep getting more Democrat, just a matter of how quickly; some Eastern WA Counties may be ok for several years but the trends are terrible overall. No normal parent would ever raise children in public schools in this state, etc.

I told him, “You guys can’t give up. It will change. They want you to give up and walk away.” He replied:

Yes. The hope is voters see through it and begin voting the Dems out of office. The leftist media here is a real problem gaslighting everyone.

Ah, yes. If only we could just get these damn Democrats to change their minds. These damn Democrats, mind you:

What is the Blue Wall, Really?…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight