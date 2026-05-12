(UPDATE: Governor Abbot has apparently found the Wherewithal to put the kabosh to this insanity - DD)

‘Muslim only’ event at taxpayer-funded Texas waterpark gets major splash back: ‘Should we expect a Christians only day?’

(NY Post) - A taxpayer-funded Texas waterpark is getting splash-back for a “Muslims only” event next month after a local Islamic group rented out the facility.

A flier for the DFW Epic Eid event on June 1 noted three times that attendance was strictly for Muslims — and modest swimsuits are required.

“Seems like a civil rights violation,” one outraged commenter said.

“Should we expect a ‘Christians Only’ day?” another commenter asked.

Radio host Dana Loesch asked, “How is a taxpayer-funded, city-owned entity allowed to discriminate against non-Muslims at a public water park?”

After the backlash, the organizer of the event, Aminah Knight, told The Post that she is backtracking on how she is advertising it — “to make it clearer that this is a modest dress-only event centered around celebrating Eid.”

The third-annual event is being held at Epic Waters in Grand Prairie, outside Dallas, a massive, 80,000-square-feet indoor waterpark opened in 2017 at a cost of $88 million.

The park was funded by a 0.25% sales tax residents approved at the ballot box in 2014. The FAQ for the event says “the entire waterpark has been exclusively reserved for…

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