The Browning Hi-Power: Why a 90-Year-Old Design Still Inspires New Generations of Shooters

(Ryan Hodges, AmmoLand) - Few firearms designers have left a mark on history like John Moses Browning. Over a career spanning nearly six decades, he developed some of the most influential firearms ever created, including the Colt M1911 pistol, the Browning Auto-5 shotgun, and countless military and sporting arms that forever changed the firearms industry. Even today, Browning’s designs continue to serve soldiers, hunters, competitive shooters, and armed citizens around the world.

When Browning died in 1926, he was working on what would become his final handgun design: the Grande Puissance, or “High Power” in French. Although he would never see it completed, the pistol that eventually became known as the Browning Hi-Power would go on to become one of the most influential military sidearms of the twentieth century.

Nearly ninety years after its introduction , the Hi-Power remains remarkably relevant. It served on both sides of World War II, became one of the world’s most widely adopted military pistols, and helped establish the high-capacity 9mm service handgun long before it became the global standard. Today, with modern reproductions from multiple manufacturers fueling…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge , Today in Southern History , and at the FreeArkansas News

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight