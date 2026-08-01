Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
29m

Browning shotguns have always been the best growing up and how doesn’t love to hear the BAR eat everything they have done has been great

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CelticJedi's avatar
CelticJedi
6m

Would love to have one!!! They are a great shooting .45. Amazing looking at the influence he had on other gun makers to this day.

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