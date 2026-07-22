Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
1h

Time for a DIVORCE

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
1h

That’s what we were just talking about how doesn’t matter what party is in charge cuz we get shit on compared to illegals and criminals who are treated better than our veterans

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