The Far Right’s Fight For the Southern Vote (while not giving a sh!t about the South)

(John S. Mosby, Southern Insurgent) - Republicans don’t care about us. I know a huge majority of my live audience when I host my Tiktok shows are always Trump supporters, but Trump ain’t supporting us, and I don’t even need to mention what their policies on Appalachia are, if you are wondering, go back and read my old research and newsletter about that. ..

Southerners are being taken advantage of, and we have been since Reconstruction. Even in modern years, we’re taken advantage of, thrown under the bus as a cheap bargaining chip the Republicans use to get what they want amidst the radical left’s tyrranical ideas. Neither side of the coin is really beneficial for the people of rural areas of the Southland. Hence, the demonization of our culture down here as a whole. We’re fighting to not have our culture stomped out, and something needs to change, and quickly.

We Need A Retreat To The Old Ways

The Antebellum South would have been such an amazing thing to witness. An America built for people that knew the founding fathers, and shared the same values they did. In some cases, even knew them personally, or had direct relationships with their descendants. All heritage Americans, and all Americans that fought for their land, and farmed their land and lived life the way it was meant to be lived. The true South was established far before the start of the War of Northern Aggression.

It’s in a way funny, but even more commonly disheartening to…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge , Today in Southern History , and at the FreeArkansas News

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight