How New England Slave Traders Bankrolled Lincoln’s Despotic War to Annihilate Southern Sovereignty and Fatten Their Coffers on Human Misery

(The Old Revolutionary) - The sham known as the American Civil War was Abraham Lincoln’s brazen, Unconstitutional onslaught against the Sovereign Southern States, a naked power seizure cloaked in false piety that shredded the Constitution’s sacred pillars of federalism and States’ Rights.

That despotic rail-splitter trampled the inherent Right of Secession—affirmed in the founding charters and unchallenged in prior eras—unleashing an illicit invasion that slaughtered over 600,000 souls outright and likely a million more in its wake, all to forge a tyrannical central empire enriching Northern moguls while extinguishing Southern self-rule.

As Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase confessed after the carnage, “If you bring these [Confederate] leaders to trial it will condemn the North, for by the Constitution Secession is not rebellion.”

This abomination’s lifeblood flowed from the tainted fortunes of New England Slave-Trading clans, who funneled millions into Union Bonds and armaments while slyly sustaining their underground traffic in human flesh to the Caribbean and Brazil, gorging on wartime scarcities that ballooned Slave prices through strangled supplies and amplified peril.

New England’s Foul Legacy of Moral Rot, forged in the infernal Slave Trade, exposes the Yankee charade of abolitionist virtue as a thin mask for rapacious greed, with the region pivoting to sanctimony only when it…

