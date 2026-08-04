Woodrow Wilson: The Smirking Academic Who F***ed the Republic and Delivered Us to Socialism

(LH Grey) - Woodrow Wilson was not some accidental president who stumbled into power. He was the deliberate architect of the slow-motion assassination of the American constitutional order.

A former academic who openly sneered at the Founders’ work as an eighteenth-century relic unfit for the complexities of modern industrial society, Wilson arrived in the White House in 1913 with a missionary zeal to replace self-government with expert administration.

His writings, particularly “The Study of Administration,” laid out the blueprint. Government run by a permanent class of trained bureaucrats insulated from the passions and accountability of the electorate.

This was not reform. This was replacement.

Wilson viewed the separation of powers as an inefficient obstacle to progress.

The Bill of Rights as quaint barriers to collective action.

And the people themselves as too emotional and uninformed to…

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