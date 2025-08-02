Gang violence is a problem in every major city in the United States and membership is on the rise.

Be confident and make brief eye contact. Don’t look like a victim but check your ego and show respect.

Maintain situational awareness. Scan waists and hands for weapons.

Learn what gangs are active in your area, how to identify members.

Learn what kinds of crimes they commit and how it goes down. Understanding that, you can reduce both your risk and your exposure to it.

Caches give you the ability to start over should you be forced by a superior force to capitulate or flee.

When readers were asked what the greatest threat was in their neighborhoods, the number one answer was … gangs! I can’t say I’m surprised at that.

Gangs are already a serious problem in the US today, with more than a million and a half members of street gangs, but in the chaos and disorder of emergencies, gang membership skyrockets, making gangs an even bigger pro problem whenever the rule of law gives way to anarchy.

At times like these, people want to know that somebody has their back, so the stress, volatility, and change that accompanies catastrophes drives people to…

