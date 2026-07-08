Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
8h

They stopped serving We the People a while ago and if they went to war over .3 cent tax WTF are we waiting for enslaved then it’s gonna be a little late

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