Why the Left No Longer Welcomes School Shootings: Their “Trans” Allies Have Sabotaged the Narrative, Even in Canada

(Jack Cashill) - My only slightly futuristic 2000 novel, 2006: The Chautauqua Rising, pivots on a school shooting. The novel’s antagonist, New York State Attorney General Josh Kennedy, exploits the shooting to restrict guns and arrest innocent right wingers, a move that triggers the “rising” in the book’s title. This scenario was not far fetched.

Co-hosting a daily talk radio show at the time, I pulled the plot right out of the news. What could not be denied was the glee with which my liberal co-host and liberal callers greeted any news of a mass shooting, let alone a school shooting. At they very least, they would get to pontificate about guns and toxic masculinity. Best case, a right winger of some sort would be involved, even tangentially, and this meant weeks, maybe months of excited wall-to-wall media coverage and emotional calls for gun control.

Enter the Trans crowd stage left, and the whole plot line goes to hell. Tuesday’s horrific mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, confirmed a trend that the media will find hard to ignore. The shooter, 17-year-old Jesse Strang, began “transitioning” at age 15. Reportedly, his woke mother and school authorities affirmed his diabolical evolution.

In 2021, Canadian Bill C-4 criminalized any therapy that sought to…

