The Golden Age

(The American Tribune) - This is the story of Colonial Virginia in its fullest flowering. From its unique culture to its excellent people, from the glorious Georgian mansions for which it is still remembered to the political leaders its tobacco plantations produced, this is how the special society that grew out of the Virginia Tidewater turned into the cradle of the American Revolution. Particularly, we discuss why the Virginia gentry produced such excellent leaders as it did, and how the culture of leadership and command, when paired with the sense of dignity and refinement for which the classic Virginia Gentlemen were known, created most of America’s greatest heroes and most important leaders.

In this episode, we dive into both those leaders and what enabled them to be such. We uncover the importance of architecture to the Virginia gentry’s social dominance, how leadership was built at the local level and cultivated from the ground up, how the political culture of Virginia’s Golden Age produced the Founders, and how their reliance on depleted soil, London merchants, and British debt became a budding economic crisis for colonial Virginia. But, most of all, we discuss how the civil society of the Golden Age was…

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