It’s awful how lefties fear-monger about Social Security, but that doesn’t mean it’s not in trouble. It is. We all know it is. Just not how the left portrays it. It’s just groaning under its own weight and sooner or later, likely sooner, the Hill is going to have to tackle it. Being the pedantic, unoriginal cowards that they are, they’ll likely look to the past for how to do it. What’s back there?

Obama.

Obama showed them how they might do it.

Let’s take a walk down memory lane.

Your money, in the form of the CFPB (Consumer Financial Protection Bureau) and your life, in the form of the IPAB (Independent Payment Advisory Board, sometimes known as “the death panel”), are two 2010 agencies which are now dead, or about to be, thank God, but there is where our brave legislators will find their “inspiration” for how to fix Social Security, I am willing to bet. Why? There’s a very specific reason why — a legislative scam — as you will see in a moment.

Let’s review: In March & July 2010 two of the most sweeping pieces of legislation since FDR and LBJ were signed by Obama, creating the IPAB via…

