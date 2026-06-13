How to Prep When You're Spatially Challenged
Small Space Prepping: 25 Ideas for Stashing Your Stockpile
Small Space Prepping: 25 Ideas for Stashing Your Stockpile
(The Organic Prepper) - The biggest challenge in small space prepping is finding storage areas for your supplies. While I don’t recommend stacking food buckets to the ceiling in the living room where you receive visitors, there are all sorts of charming ways to hide preps in plain sight as part of your everyday decor. As well, just a few small tweaks to rooms all around your house can add considerable amounts of storage space.
Here are 25 ideas to get your wheels turning.
Hide Preps in Plain Sight
Store some of your food “country kitchen” style. Consider adding a rustic shelving unit full of various mason jars containing dried foods, beans, pasta, flour, jams, herbs, and other shelf-stable goods. If all of the jars are…