Welcome to Real-Life Dystopia

The last time I chatted with Victor Hugo was on New Year’s Eve 2024. We talked about our predictions for the year ahead.

While I wasn’t wrong in forecasting a shit storm of bad and evil for 2025, even I didn’t quite think it would outplay the worst dystopian movies ever made. The lines between fiction and reality are blurring faster than ever.

The biggest plot twist I did not see coming was finding out my own blood has been infected by their self-stacking nanobots, despite never coming near a Covaids lethal injection and living super healthy.

Trump sticking a great big “fake news HOAX” sticker on the Epstein files and pretending like it never existed was also unexpected.

Israhell’s continuing genocide of women and kids in Gaza and now Syrians in Damascus executed by autonomous drones and robot soldiers guided by AI algorithms… got that one right.

RFK Jr. being knee-deep in the evil parasites’ swamp mud… no surprise.

I also fully expected and predicted more weaponized weather attacks, but didn’t quite see Peter Thiel as being the godfather of weather tweakers, him being so busy with building consent farms on the digital slavery grid.

We’re trapped in a real-life dystopia where AI-driven robot soldiers patrol, data giants like Palantir control every move, and forced vaccinations blur the line between health and control. Weather manipulation and digital surveillance create a world divided between overlords and powerless proles.

However! Being aware of dystopian control doesn’t mean living in paranoia — it means living consciously. You don’t have to go off-grid or wear a tinfoil hat. You just have to…

