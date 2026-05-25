Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
9m

Unreal how many monuments are gone cuz it hurts a couple peoples feelings but it doesn’t matter what the majority of the people want especially native Americans should not have any taken down anywhere cuz we were here first and what our ancestors went through was brutal so divisive is nothing compared to north aggression

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