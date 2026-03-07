We Spent $30 Billion Making Education High-tech and Bought a LESS Cognitively Capable Generation

(The New American) - Here’s a point to ponder: Silicon Valley tech executives, including those from Apple and Google, have sometimes opted to send their own children to explicitly low-tech schools. Some also have raised their kids tech-free or with strictly limited screen time. These are people, too, who know technology as a baker does bread. Given this, a question is raised.

Wouldn’t it have been wise ascertaining why these experts insulated their own children from tech before inundating American schoolkids with it?

Instead, we spent $30 billion ensuring that every schoolchild could trade a textbook for a laptop. Why, it’s a bit like hearing about food manufacturers who will never, ever let their own kids eat their factories’ products.

And then turning around and saying, “Hey, my children just love these snacks. All the kids should be enjoying them — to their hearts’ content!”

In education’s case, though, we have gotten something unprecedented for that $30 billion.

That is, says an observer, “the first generation less cognitively capable than their parents.”

Smart Phones to Dumb People…

