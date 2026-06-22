Two-Fifths of Americans give grim prediction for country’s next 250 years

(NORDOT) - As of next month, the U.S. will have made it 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, but according to a new survey reported on by The Hill, a shockingly large portion of Americans have a grim prediction for how things will go over the next 250 years.

Reporting Tuesday on the findings from a new Reuters/Ipsos poll surveying Americans about the state of the country and its future, The Hill noted that over a third of respondents, 38 percent, predicted that the U.S. will not survive to its 500th anniversary in 2276, instead suggesting that it will have broken up into multiple separate nations by then. The remaining 62 percent predicted that it would be able to endure.

The pessimism was more acute for Democratic respondents, with 40 percent predicting that the U.S. would not survive another 250 years. Only 26 percent of Republicans chose the same answer.

“The poll comes amid heightened political tensions in the U.S., with multiple instances of political violence in the last few years and increasingly heated rhetoric,” The Hill explained

This fatal forecast comes on the heels of worsening political polarization in the U.S. over the last few decades, with opposite ends of the American political spectrum holding views that are increasingly incompatible with…

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