Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Outs the Hypocrite Democrats Who Think Freedom Is Only for Them

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna criticized Democrats over their statements regarding gun rights, the National Guard, and the murder of National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, saying Democratic lawmakers were ignoring the conditions in Washington, D.C., prior to President Donald Trump’s deployment of Guard units.

Luna said Democrats have overlooked the purpose of the National Guard and the role Guard members played in securing the capital.

“Yeah, that’s a pretty abhorrent perspective for them to have. You know, I think it would provide context so that they clearly don’t know what they’re talking about, or even maybe understand what the purpose of the National Guard is,” Luna said.

“A lot of these people are either homegrown or lent from out of state to basically help secure Washington.”

She said many Americans are unaware of how lawmakers handled their own safety concerns.

“I’ll just give you a little example here. Okay, first of all, the American people might not know this, but a majority of members of Congress to include Democrats, are concealed carrying in Washington because of how bad it was up until President Trump took over,” Luna said.

Luna noted that while Democrats have supported restrictions on gun ownership, they secured permits for themselves…

