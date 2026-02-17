Hypocrisy! Georgia Senate Democrat wants voter ID for his campaign events, but not federal elections
Sen. Jon Ossoff requires ID at campaign event while opposing voter ID laws
Sen. Jon Ossoff requires ID at campaign event while opposing voter ID laws
(FOX) - Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., asked attendees at a campaign event Saturday to show government-issued photo ID, even while opposing similar standards for voters in federal elections.
Email confirmation information for an Ossoff rally in Atlanta detailed that “a matching government-issued ID will be verified against the RSVP list by name to enter.”
Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., who is running against Ossoff for a Senate seat in 2026, blasted what he called a double standard.
“Typical Jon Ossoff to say one thing and do another. It’s ridiculous that Jon Ossoff would require a government ID to listen to him speak about why you shouldn’t need a government ID to vote,” Collins said in a statement to Fox News Digital.
Ossoff’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.
In the wake of election security concerns highlighted by…