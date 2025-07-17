Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Southern Gentleman's avatar
Southern Gentleman
Jul 18

I have never invited one yankee to move down south , and would gladly give them money for gas to go back to where they came from.

Cheramie III's avatar
Cheramie III
Jul 17

And I still have my Louisiana Battle Flag and my boys in bama are so ready and family in Texas are always ready “ Over my dead body and pry it outta my cold dead hands ‼️🎚️‼️🎚️

