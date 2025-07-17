A great read from Pastor Greg Wilson of Free Florida First. - DD

Recently I was invited to leave the USA. You know: “If I don’t love it; leave it”. Yeah, I’ve heard that more than once or twice before!

Here’s just a portion of the words of wisdom shared by my northern detractor:

“You and your ‘Amerika’ this and ‘Amerika’ that BS, and your yankee this and yankee that filth. Does somebody need to inform you that the Civil War ended 160 years ago? And that the South fired the first shot on Fort Sumter to start the war? You seem to want the CSA back. Well, for your information, Florida and all the other southern states that seceeded [sic] are back as members of the United States of America whether you like it or not. . . . You are a stupid, angry little man who talks as if he's full of rage and animosity that is directed at Northerners, just because they're Northerners. And you have displayed a condescending attitude towards black folks as well. If you don't like the USA, just do us all a favor and get out. . . . What you really are is stupid and arrogant. You have a big mouth and you are full of shit. You also have a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Well, the "intelligence" of my correspondent is obvious. But, as I have asserted time and again; I ain’t goin’ nowhere!!!

I’m really tired of idiots telling me “If you don't like the USA . . . get out.” My country (Florida and more broadly, Dixie) is being occupied by alien, ungodly, yankee tyrants. I’m not going anywhere, this is my home. It’s the yankees that need to get out of my beloved Southland. I’m not going to leave Dixie to them and to their evil devices. They seem to be too dense to comprehend this. They seem to think that somehow Dixie belongs to them. IT DOES NOT!!!

And then, since I don’t worship at the altar of…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight