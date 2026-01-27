Idaho GOP Weaver Resolution a Welcome Move but Falls Short of Needed Action

(AmmoLand) - “THE RESOLUTION PASSED!!!” the Idaho Tribune exclaimed Saturday on X, referring to a post from two days before that reporting, “The @IdahoGOP is set to vote on a resolution calling for a full posthumous pardon of Randy Weaver AND the prosecution of FBI sniper Lon Horiuchi for murder!”

“Resolution 2026-23 calls for a posthumous pardon of Randy Weaver and for murder charges to be brought against Lon Horiuchi, the FBI sniper who shot and killed Vicki Weaver during the Ruby Ridge standoff in 1992,” Gem State Chronicle notes in its Jan. 10 report on the Idaho GOP State Central Committee’s “Winter Meeting 2026.”

Recounting how Weaver was set upon by federal agents on a firearms charge, and the family dog, his son, and wife holding a baby were shot to death in a resulting attack and siege where special rules of engagement authorized deadly force, the resolution, which is being forwarded to the prosecutor, the president, and the U.S. attorney general:

[C]alls upon Boundary County Prosecutor Andrakay Pluid to bring charges of murder against Lon Horiuchi [and] calls on President Donald Trump to issue a full posthumous pardon to Randy Weaver for the “failure to appear” conviction.

It’s good that some in the party don’t want to let this be forgotten, but there’s more that can be done.

First off, the pardon should also be accompanied with official recognition that the warrant issued against Weaver to appear was invalid. Per a

