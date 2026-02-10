Moore calls Maryland flag a ‘contradiction,’ sparks backlash, then bails

(Baltimore Sun) - Maryland Gov. Wes Moore moved Thursday night to tamp down backlash over remarks calling the state flag a “contradiction,” responding on social media after Spotlight on Maryland pressed his office to clarify whether he believes the flag’s Confederate and Union symbolism calls for change.

While speaking on a podcast last week about his effort to engage Maryland in a national mid-decade congressional redistricting battle, Moore brought up the state flag while discussing the state’s history.

“And do I understand kind of the history of this country? Absolutely — like you can’t look at the history of Maryland,” Moore said. “I mean, literally, you look at our flag. Our flag is a contradiction because our flag is literally a Confederate symbol mixed with a Union symbol.”

“Like Maryland is the northernmost southern state in this country. The bloodiest battles of the Civil War were fought in the state of Maryland, and despite that, I stand here as the governor of that same state,” Moore added.

Following Spotlight on Maryland’s report, these remarks were quickly met on Thursday morning with questions from state lawmakers and senior legislative staff about what Moore meant by his remarks.

“The governor is a very good communicator when he sticks to his prepared talking points,” said Senate Minority Leader Stephen Hersey, R-Caroline, Cecil, Kent and Queen Anne counties. “But once he gets off topic, you’re real sure what is going to come out of his mouth.”

“The fact that he called the Maryland flag a…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight