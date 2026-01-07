The Left’s Crusade Against Statues Is About Destroying America

Anybody remember back when they accused that virtue-signaling ass-clown, Youngkin of being our buddy? A well written article on the REAL agenda by Hayden Daniel. Well worth following the link- DD

(The Federalist) - On Tuesday, (12-16-25) the Commonwealth of Virginia installed a new statue to represent the state in the U.S. Capitol. Virginia is one of the most storied states in the union. Some of the most prominent Founding Fathers were Virginians, and four of the first five presidents hailed from the Old Dominion. Out of countless worthy figures, Virginia chose … Barbara Rose Johns. Never heard of her? Well, don’t feel bad. Practically no one in America had heard of her either until five minutes ago.

The statue of Johns replaced a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that had stood in the Capitol for 111 years before it was shamefully removed in December 2020. The usual suspects sneered and celebrated, and some spineless Republicans joined in as well, desperate to appeal to activists who loathe them.

“You can’t tell the story of Virginia, or the story of how our nation overcame segregation, without telling the story of Barbara Rose Johns,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va…

