If a 100-Year Old Bronze Man Oppresses You, You Have Bigger Issues...
The Left's Crusade Against Statues Is About Destroying America
The Left’s Crusade Against Statues Is About Destroying America
Anybody remember back when they accused that virtue-signaling ass-clown, Youngkin of being our buddy? A well written article on the REAL agenda by Hayden Daniel. Well worth following the link- DD
(The Federalist) - On Tuesday, (12-16-25) the Commonwealth of Virginia installed a new statue to represent the state in the U.S. Capitol. Virginia is one of the most storied states in the union. Some of the most prominent Founding Fathers were Virginians, and four of the first five presidents hailed from the Old Dominion. Out of countless worthy figures, Virginia chose … Barbara Rose Johns. Never heard of her? Well, don’t feel bad. Practically no one in America had heard of her either until five minutes ago.
The statue of Johns replaced a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that had stood in the Capitol for 111 years before it was shamefully removed in December 2020. The usual suspects sneered and celebrated, and some spineless Republicans joined in as well, desperate to appeal to activists who loathe them.
“You can’t tell the story of Virginia, or the story of how our nation overcame segregation, without telling the story of Barbara Rose Johns,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va…
I don't understand, I watched that statue for a while, it didn't move, it didn't hurt anyone, it didn't say anything, it just stood there as a representation of a man who attended West Point and graduated without a single demerit, who fought in the Mexican-American War with honor, who with a Detachment of Marines out of the Marine Barracks Washington D.C. captured John Brown at Harpers Ferry, Virginia, who was so highly thought of that Lincoln offered him the Command of all Union Forces. What am I missing? Does it go out at night when no one is around and shoot people.
A minor civil rights activist that helped tear down a merit based society and replace it with Victimhood Inc. replaces the man who gave all he had defending the Jeffersonian philosophy of government. It is time to separate from these asshats.