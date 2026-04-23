Trump will guarantee Alberta’s secession

(Red-State Secession) - The petition campaign to get Alberta independence on Alberta’s ballot has surpassed the minimum number of signatures required for it to proceed to a referendum. Plus, there’s already enough buffer signatures to make up for any which will be disqualified by Elections Alberta during their review & verification, according to Mitch Silvestre, leader of the campaign. Legally, the campaign is organized by a new shell organization for the petition called Stay Free Alberta, but is indirectly supported by Alberta Prosperity Project, where the money & personnel are.

The push for as many more signatures as possible continues, to demonstrate that there’s momentum on the side of independence.

But will it actually be on the ballot?

One low-level judge in 2025 stopped the previous petition because he was afraid it would infringe on the treaty rights of indigenous tribes with the “Crown.” Lawyers who support independence say treaty rights would not be infringed because international law of succession obligates successor states of…

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