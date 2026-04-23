Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mrhounddog's avatar
Mrhounddog
1h

Hey Albertans, stop being commie fags.

Reply
Share
Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
21m

I’m gonna support that all the way down to the Gulf

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture