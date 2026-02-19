WARNING: It’s Now Confirmed That Your Ring Doorbell Is SPYING On You!

(100PercentFedUp.com) - Last night during the Super Bowl, Ring Doorbell ran a commercial that I’m sure they thought was super cute and would get a ton of praise.

But the opposite is happening.

People are absolutely PISSED OFF (and rightfully so) that their Ring Cameras and Ring Doorbells are spying on them — now confirmed.

I’ll explain in a minute, first…

Y’all, this Ring Doorbell Camera commercial was creepy as can be.

They are not even hiding it anymore. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/sYP0r65Xoh

— Sol(@SollyinTexas) February 9, 2026

Ok so basically the pitch is this….

If you lose your dog, you can just upload a picture and then AI using all the footage from all local Ring cameras will constantly watch for your dog and alert you when and where there’s a match.

Ok great.

The only problem?

I was under the impression that the Ring cameras were not constantly running, not storing the footage in some centralized database, and only ran when I wanted to view the camera and then only showed me.

But in order for the “Dog Finder” to work, it has to be true that all Ring Doorbells are watching all the time.

In other words, a huge spy…

