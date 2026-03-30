Florida ‘Save Act’ Likely to Become Law; Eric Holder Group Calls it ‘The Most Extreme Anti-Voter Bill in a Generation’

(RAIR) - On March 12, 2026, the Florida Legislature passed HB 991, the state’s strong, common-sense version of the SAVE America Act. The House approved it 77-28 and the Senate 27-12, sending the bill to Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it without delay.

The core reform is simple and overdue: prove you are a U.S. citizen to register to vote, with verification heavily relying on existing REAL ID driver’s license records held by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Most adult Floridians already completed this process when they got or renewed their license.

The REAL ID requirements actually stemmed from a federal 2005 law rooted in 9/11 Commission recommendations after hijackers exploited lax ID standards. This exposes a glaring inconsistency among SAVE Act critics. If requiring proof of citizenship to obtain a REAL ID is not racist or discriminatory, why is using that same REAL ID – or the identical proof – suddenly ‘voter suppression’ when…

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