Understanding White Genocide Part I: Why We Can’t Talk About It

(The New Christian Right) - There are subjects you are allowed to discuss in polite society, and then there are subjects that trigger alarms the moment you say them out loud. This is one of those topics. Discussing where all the White People have gone, who has replaced them, and what’s happening to Western Civilization is bound to get you canceled, ostracized, and condemned. The good news is, at NXR, we’ve already been there, and done that. So let’s talk about this banned topic.

Yesterday’s NXR Substack post looked at the question of which nation, Russia or Israel, Americans have most in common. The answer, which we laid out to you, was Russia, and for a host of reasons. Despite both Israelis and Russians being ethnically Eastern European, Russians are by and large more committed to preserving their culture and retaining their ethnic heritage, while Israelis are committed to recaliming a culture they never had, and cosplaying as a different ethnicity, most are not.

But to both of their credits, Russia and Israel are both cognizant of being in a contest for civilizational survival in a way that Americans, largely, are not.

That awareness of …

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