A few Top 5 Lists from those who Know.

Howdy, folks and welcome back. This post brought to you by the letters a, d, h, and d. I didn't get the usual post written last night, as Monday morning came dark and early. Then about 03:30 as I was sitting with my over medium eggs, English muffins, and a big pot of Irish Breakfast tea, my dad sent me Massad Ayoob's video about his top five guns. Then, fatefully, he asked my opinion. Always dangerous. As I thought about it, my response grew from a text message to an email, and finally arrived in its present form as a substack post.

Among gun guys, the” if you could only have one,” or “only have three,” or “only have five” is always an interesting thought exercise. It does have some practical value, however. There are places where a person might only be able to have a few, or budgets under which person might only be able to afford a few. Another possibility, as Mr Ayoob pointed out, is that a person might be traveling and not able to take a whole 40-gun safe along. That's pushing the limits of checked baggage. So, we get the top five. Five is an interesting number because it gives you one handgun, one rifle, and one shotgun, but then leaves two Wild Card slots. What do you do with the wild card slots? Also, which rifle, which shotgun, which handgun?

My first list, the one from 0330 this morning, before the…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight