Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
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My sons know both sides of their family going back as far as possible so they know that they are descendants from the Mayflower and Sir Walter Raleigh on their mothers side but I tell their grandfather that we were watching our French Croatian side coming up and the Cajun side coming down river for the first time so they have it all on paper to them and room for their families my father in law is serious about the family tree’s and I have my last name and family crest framed

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