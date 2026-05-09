Speed Reloads

(Been there. You CAN’T practice reloads enough. Make it so it’s second nature with your eyes closed while standing in a fire-ant mound. It’s that important. Yep, there’s a story behind that… - DD)

(Empty Cases) - How important is a speed reload with a pistol? Well, if you’re shooting most modern day combat style competitions its very important. And, if you are in a gunfight it can also be very important. However, I think when it comes to self-defense situations we are overlooking something very important about reloading a pistol while we are in a shoot out.

Now granted, when it comes to self-defense shooting scenarios there is no end to the multitudes of situations we could imagine or that could even happen. And, while statistics would suggest you won’t need to shoot so much to stop the fight that a speed reload would be necessary, if your life is anything like mine, statistics are only right about 50% of the time. Regardless, any comprehensive defensive handgun course you take will devote some time to conducting speed reloads and you see influencers—whatever the hell they are—conducting blistering fast speed reloads on social media all the time.

I recently conducted a test I think you might find interesting. The first thing I did was take a…

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