A great piece by Jeff Paulk at the Southern Vindicator - DD

“Tolerance and apathy are the last virtues of a dying society,” Aristotle.

In light of all the clamor of people expressing their being “offended” in recent years at the Confederate Battle flag, and anything else to do with the South and the Confederacy, it’s time some of us descendants of those brave Confederate dead expressed OUR views on what offends US. I’m offended at the Lincoln Memorial and wish for Congress to pass a resolution immediately to have it dismantled and removed from government grounds. It offends me that my tax dollars are spent to upkeep this monument to a person who illegally invaded the homeland of my ancestors, waged total war against innocent Southern civilians, allowed his armies to rape, murder, plunder, loot, and burn their way across the South, ordered the imprisonment of 38,000 of his fellow Northerners who disagreed with his illegal war, shut down over 300 newspapers, suspended the writ of habeas corpus, repeatedly violated the Constitution, and marched his army into Maryland and arrested the Maryland State Legislature to prevent them from voting to secede from the tyrannical overreaches of the U.S. government. Yes, I’m offended that such a despot would have a monument built to his honor, and that his face is on the $5 bill and Mount Rushmore. Leftists are wanting to blast Confederates off of Stone Mountain; I want to blast Lincoln off of Mount Rushmore.

Also, I am offended that there is a BET Network, a Miss Black America Pageant, a Black History Month, a Black Congressional Caucus, a United Negro College Fund, a Black National Anthem, a Martin Luther King holiday and streets named after this fraud in every city and town in this country. Okay, I’m invoking the “Me Too Clause”. Me too, me too, I’m offended too. If the historically stupid and…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight