Confederate Allies

(Jeff Paulk, The Southern Vindicator) - This may not be as commonly known outside of Oklahoma as it is here in the state, but during the War of Northern Aggression all of the Five Civilized Tribes allied themselves with the Confederacy, and had the Confederacy won it would have honored the status of the tribal lands of the American Indians within the boundaries of the Confederacy and not stolen it as the U.S. did.

Why would the Cherokees, Choctaws, Chickasaws, Seminoles and Creeks align themselves with the Confederacy? Academia and Hollyweird have indoctrinated generations of Americans and propagandized the reasons for the War. As stated many times before, the truth has not been taught, and is still not taught today. Oh, there are a very few brave and honorable teachers who actually do teach the truth, and take a lot of heat for doing so. I pray that the seeds they are planting will take root, grow, and bear much fruit.

Many of us are familiar with the bravery of the Cherokee warriors under the command of Brigadier General Stand Watie. At first, the Cherokees were not very anxious to break their relation with the U.S. and desired to remain neutral in regard to…

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