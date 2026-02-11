Why I Fly The Confederate Battle Flag

(An absolutely outstanding article. well worth the follow-through - DD)

(TJ, SwiftStack) - The first thing visitors to Shady Grove may notice, besides the natural beauty of the place, are the various flags I’ve got flying. There’s three primary flags; The South Carolina state flag; South Carolina Sovereignty flag and the Confederate battle flag. I also have a Bonnie Blue and the first National flag of the Confederacy as well, and switch them out once in awhile. The one flag you will never see on my property is the flag of the former United States of America.

The sovereignty flag confuses some people. It was only flown over the customs house in Charleston for a short while, before the Confederacy was created so it’s not mentioned prominently in history. The Bonnie Blue flag also pre-dates the Confederacy and is also a bit obscure, but it was flown by various units before and throughout the War of Northern Aggression.

But no one mistakes the battle flag. Why would someone fly a flag of a defeated country?

The battle flag is a very common sight in my neck of the woods, and the standard answer you’ll likely get around here as to why is “Southern Pride”, and for most, it’s just that. But I’m not a natural born Southerner (although I damned well should have been), so what’s up with that? Well, let’s start with what’s it not about. It’s not about “pride”, or racial bigotry, or even just annoying the leftist reprobates fleeing the hellholes they’ve made of their Northern states, and dragging their…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight