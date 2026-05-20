IRS Stocks Up On Weapons

(Don’t ask me why I need an AR-15. Ask why an accountant at the IRS needs one. But even worse ask why weather predictors at NOAA need 180,000 rounds of 5.56… - DD)

(Jeremy Pourtnoy, Real Clear Investigations) - Employees at the Internal Revenue Service are busy processing tax returns, but they’re equipped with supplies that go far beyond laptops and calculators. The IRS spent $2.6 million last year on military-style equipment like ammunition and rifle plates.

Federal agencies besides the Department of War spent more than $448 million on military equipment in fiscal year 2025. The dollar total encompasses 40 purchasing categories listed on USAspending.gov, such as grenades and chemical weapons.

Key facts: Some of the weaponry was purchased by law enforcement agencies like the Department of Justice and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. But 60 agencies in total bought military equipment, including many like the Bureau of Engraving and Printing that have a less-than-obvious need for it.

The Social Security Administration spent $630,471 on handguns, bullets and armored vests. The U.S. Mint spent $193,545 on guns and bullets. The Under Secretary for Farm and Foreign Agricultural Services bought “brand name only” 12-gauge shotguns. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration spent $130,688 on 180,000 rounds of…

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